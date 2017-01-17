Turkey's Erdogan calls on financial sector to open credit taps

ANKARA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on the financial sector to open credit taps or face reckoning, although he stopped short of singling out the central bank.

Erdogan, in a speech at the presidential palace, also said low interest rates will increase investors' competitiveness. Erdogan favours low interest rates to spur growth, a philosophy that puts him at odds with international investors who say Turkey's central bank needs to aggressively hike rates to stave off inflation. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)