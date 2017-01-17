FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan calls on financial sector to open credit taps
January 17, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls on financial sector to open credit taps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on the financial sector to open credit taps or face reckoning, although he stopped short of singling out the central bank.

Erdogan, in a speech at the presidential palace, also said low interest rates will increase investors' competitiveness. Erdogan favours low interest rates to spur growth, a philosophy that puts him at odds with international investors who say Turkey's central bank needs to aggressively hike rates to stave off inflation. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
