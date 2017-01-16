Borsa Istanbul repo market quotation removed after some funding provided - bankers

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Borsa Istanbul repo market quotation was removed on Monday after some funding was provided at 8.5 percent, bankers said, a move meaning any further liquidity needs may have to be met at 10 percent at the late liquidity window.

The central bank said on Friday funding provided through Borsa Istanbul repo markets may be limited on days deemed necessary and banks will be able to meet their remaining liquidity needs without limits at the late liquidity window funding rate at the end of the day.