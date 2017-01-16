FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Borsa Istanbul repo market quotation removed after some funding provided - bankers
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 7 months ago

Borsa Istanbul repo market quotation removed after some funding provided - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Borsa Istanbul repo market quotation was removed on Monday after some funding was provided at 8.5 percent, bankers said, a move meaning any further liquidity needs may have to be met at 10 percent at the late liquidity window.

The central bank said on Friday funding provided through Borsa Istanbul repo markets may be limited on days deemed necessary and banks will be able to meet their remaining liquidity needs without limits at the late liquidity window funding rate at the end of the day.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

