7 months ago
Turkish central bank to open forex depot market on Wednesday - bankers
January 18, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish central bank to open forex depot market on Wednesday - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank will open forex depot market on Wednesday and will be taking the bids between 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. local time, bankers said.

The central bank will be lending forex to banks with a maturity of one week and will announce the results at 11:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), they said.

The move, which bankers say is effectively a form of swap transactions, is aimed at shoring up the Turkish lira, which has lost as much as 10 percent against the dollar since the start of the year.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

