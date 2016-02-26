FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira hits 3.0 against dollar ahead of Fitch rating review
February 26, 2016 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish lira hits 3.0 against dollar ahead of Fitch rating review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened more than two percent to 3.0 against the dollar on Friday ahead of an expected ratings review from Fitch and as upbeat U.S. economic data helped bolster the U.S. currency.

Fitch is due to release a review of its sovereign ratings on Turkey on Friday. It has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, and while Turkey is seen as having strong public finances and a record of resilience to external shocks, investors have been worried about central bank independence.

The lira weakened as far as 3.0001 against the dollar. By 1937 GMT it was at 2.9985.

Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton

