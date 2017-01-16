FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkish central bank has strong weapons apart from interest rates - Erdogan adviser
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish central bank has strong weapons apart from interest rates - Erdogan adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank is taking measures and will continue to do so in the face of lira weakness and has "strong weapons" other than interest rates, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Bulent Gedikli told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there were efforts to force the bank to raise interest rates and that the president would assess short- and medium-term measures in a meeting with economy officials.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.