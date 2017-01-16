Turkish central bank has strong weapons apart from interest rates - Erdogan adviser

ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank is taking measures and will continue to do so in the face of lira weakness and has "strong weapons" other than interest rates, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Bulent Gedikli told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there were efforts to force the bank to raise interest rates and that the president would assess short- and medium-term measures in a meeting with economy officials.