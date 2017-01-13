FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Turkish central bank has many instruments to counter 'speculative' lira moves - minister
January 13, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish central bank has many instruments to counter 'speculative' lira moves - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has many instruments to counter "speculative" moves in the lira and its hands are not bound, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday, adding it would be wrong for the bank to intervene directly selling forex.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency broadcast live on television, Zeybekci said he believed the exchange rate would not create a risk for Turkey given steps taken by the central bank.

Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler

