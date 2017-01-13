Turkish central bank has many instruments to counter 'speculative' lira moves - minister

ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has many instruments to counter "speculative" moves in the lira and its hands are not bound, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday, adding it would be wrong for the bank to intervene directly selling forex.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu news agency broadcast live on television, Zeybekci said he believed the exchange rate would not create a risk for Turkey given steps taken by the central bank.