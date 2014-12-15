FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira touches record low after Erdogan comments on media raids
December 15, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish lira touches record low after Erdogan comments on media raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira fell to a record low of 2.3905 against the dollar on Monday, after President Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at European Union criticism over raids on media outlets and signalled more could follow.

Police on Sunday detained 24 people, including senior journalists at media outlets close to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan’s former ally-turned-arch foe, drawing criticism from Brussels.

The lira touched 2.3905 at 1633 GMT before firming slightly to 2.3830, compared with 2.3015 late on Friday.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

