7 months ago
7 months ago

Turkish central bank does not open repo auction for fourth day
January 17, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish central bank does not open repo auction for fourth day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank did not open a one-week repo auction for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as it tightened lira liquidity to shore up the currency, which has lost as much as 10 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

In addition to halting the daily auctions at 8 percent, the bank on Monday withdrew price quotations for the Borsa Istanbul repo market after providing some funding at 8.5 percent, forcing banks to borrow using its "late liquidity window" at 10 percent, bankers said. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

