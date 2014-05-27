KKCG, Emma Capital and GTECH in bid for Turkey lottery licence

PRAGUE, May 27 (Reuters) - A consortium of Czech investment group KKCG, Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH will bid for a licence to operate Turkey’s national lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said on Tuesday.

Turkey’s privatisation authority has offered a 10-year licence. Tuesday is the deadline for pre-qualification applications and final bids are due June 27.

KKCG said the bidding group may include a Turkish partner.

KKCG and Emma Capital, part of the Emma Group owned by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, joined together with other investors last year to buy a controlling stake in Greek betting monopoly OPAP , the first major privatisation under that country’s international bailout plan. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Neely)