Turkey plans to complete lottery privatisation by Jan -minister
November 5, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey plans to complete lottery privatisation by Jan -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkey plans to complete the planned privatisation of its National Lottery by January at the latest after launching the sell-off tender process this month, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told CNBC-e television on Tuesday.

In 2009, Turkey scrapped a tender to privatise the lottery as a whole after the two bidders failed to meet the $1.6 billion minimum price. Ankara subsequently opted instead to sell licenses for games operated by the lottery. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
