Turkey plans to take bids on lottery privatisation on Aug 5 -finmin
May 4, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Turkey plans to take bids on lottery privatisation on Aug 5 -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey plans to take initial bids for the planned privatisation of its national lottery on August 5 after formally advertising the tender on May 6, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Naci Agbal also told reporters that preparations had been completed for the transfer of a 10-year licence required to operate the national lottery. Turkey’s past attempts to privatise the lottery have so far been unsuccessful. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

