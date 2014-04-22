FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey extends pre-qualification deadline for lottery tender to May 27
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 22, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey extends pre-qualification deadline for lottery tender to May 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Privatisation Administration on Tuesday said it has extended to May 27 the deadline for pre-qualification applications in its national lottery tender.

The deadline had previously been set for Friday, and the privatisation office did not give a reason for the delay. Last week, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said he did not expect any delay in the sale after 10 firms received tender documents.

The final deadline to bid for the tender is now June 27, the board said on its website. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.