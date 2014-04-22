Turkey extends pre-qualification deadline for lottery tender to May 27

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Privatisation Administration on Tuesday said it has extended to May 27 the deadline for pre-qualification applications in its national lottery tender.

The deadline had previously been set for Friday, and the privatisation office did not give a reason for the delay. Last week, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said he did not expect any delay in the sale after 10 firms received tender documents.

The final deadline to bid for the tender is now June 27, the board said on its website. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)