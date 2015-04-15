FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey seen turning to second bidder in lottery tender -minister
April 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey seen turning to second bidder in lottery tender -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday the country’s national lottery privatisation tender process will probably continue with the second highest bidder, rather than extending further the time for the top bidder to sign a deal.

Top bidder Net Holding said earlier that an agreement for the lottery privatisation could not be signed on April 15 as previously announced, triggering a 9.4 percent slide in its shares. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

