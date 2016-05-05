FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey CDS rise to four-week high on move to replace prime minister
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Turkey CDS rise to four-week high on move to replace prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey’s debt via credit default swaps rose 8 basis points on Thursday after the ruling party looked set to replace Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks.

Markit data showed five-year CDS at 267 bps, the highest in four weeks, and compared to Wednesday’s close of 259 bps. CDS are trading almost 30 bps higher than Friday’s close.

Turkish assets have suffered in recent days amid rising tension between Davutoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.