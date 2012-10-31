Turkish shares hit record high, boosted by bank shares

* Shares hit record high

* Bond yields dip, lira slightly firms

* Rating upgrade hopes supports

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish shares hit a record high on Wednesday as strong results from Garanti Bank boosted optimism about the banking sector.

Hopes for a sovereign credit rating upgrade pushed down bond yields and supported the lira.

The main share index closed up 1.13 percent at 72,528.97 points, after hitting an all-time high of 72,703.01 points earlier in the day, outperforming a 0.24 percent rise in the global emerging markets index.

“The positive financial results of Garanti Bank and high profit hopes for Akbank fuelled the rally. Expectations for a credit rating upgrade also boosted shares,” said Ozgur Yurtdasseven, a manager at research in Garanti Securities.

Garanti, Turkey’s third-largest bank by assets as of June, said net profit climbed 52 percent to 733.2 million lira ($408 million) in the third quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast and pushing its shares up 1.2 percent.

Turkish lender Akbank is expected to release its third-quarter results on Nov. 5. Shares in Akbank closed 2.37 percent up at 8.64 lira.

Shares in food company Seker Pilic closed up 3.47 percent after it said it had mandated an adviser to hold talks on a possible strategic partnership.

“After today’s rally, investors can sell for profit taking tomorrow. But we expect the losses to be limited until Fitch’s conference,” Yurtdasseven said.

Ratings agency Fitch is due to hold a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey’s rating, which is currently just below investment-grade at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The agency said this month the country was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating, lending support to Turkish bonds.

The two-year benchmark yield closed at 7.08 percent, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 13, 2011, in early trade, down from Tuesday’s close at 7.16 percent.

The lira was at 1.7945 against the dollar, slightly stronger than 1.7967 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0610, from 2.0642. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)