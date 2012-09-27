FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish bonds hit by inflation fears
September 27, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Turkish bonds hit by inflation fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields remained near their highest levels this month on Thursday after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said natural gas prices would be raised before the winter, raising concerns about inflation.

Analysts expected natural gas price rises of 10-15 percent to take effect at the start of next month, and increases in electricity prices were also widely anticipated.

“A 15 percent price hike on natural gas and 10 percent hike on electricity would add 0.5 percentage point to annual inflation,” Garanti Yatirim strategist Gizem Oztok Altinsac said.

“We can expect the inflation outlook to deteriorate and forget about the (central bank‘s) 5 percent inflation target. This is bad news for the inflation outlook and the bond yields.”

The yield on Turkey’s new two-year benchmark bond was steady at 7.56 percent.

“Natural gas and electricity price increases would further pressure inflation upwards and industrials margins downwards so the market impact would be negative,” brokerage Tera said in a research note.

The lira was at 1.7910 against the dollar at 1144 GMT, compared with 1.7872 at Wednesday’s close. Against its euro-dollar basket, it strengthened to 2.0470 from 2.0475.

Turkish Airlines shares dipped after a report the government was planning to sell a 30 percent stake. The Privatisation Administration, the owner of a 49 percent stake, denied having decided on a strategy or timing for the sale.

The carrier’s shares were 3.9 percent lower at 3.90 lira, while the main share index was 0.2 percent higher at 66,818 points, marginally underperforming a 0.7 percent rise on the MSCI emerging markets index (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Dan Lalor)

