Turkish lira slips amid U.S. labour market tightening
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish lira slips amid U.S. labour market tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened on Thursday as the dollar was boosted by a bigger than expected fall in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

An improvement in U.S. labour market conditions is likely to bring a U.S. interest rate hike closer, making Turkish assets comparatively less attractive.

The lira slipped to 2.2545 against the dollar by 1545 GMT from 2.2472 late on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.84 percent from 8.81 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 1.83 percent to 77,510 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was down 0.63 percent.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
