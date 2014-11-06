Turkish lira slips amid U.S. labour market tightening

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened on Thursday as the dollar was boosted by a bigger than expected fall in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

An improvement in U.S. labour market conditions is likely to bring a U.S. interest rate hike closer, making Turkish assets comparatively less attractive.

The lira slipped to 2.2545 against the dollar by 1545 GMT from 2.2472 late on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.84 percent from 8.81 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 1.83 percent to 77,510 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was down 0.63 percent.