3 months ago
Turkey's Mavi IPO price values jeans maker at up to $700 mln -source
May 30, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 3 months ago

Turkey's Mavi IPO price values jeans maker at up to $700 mln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bids were to be collected on June 8-9 and trading in the shares was expected to begin on June 15, according to the source. Mavi announced two weeks ago its plans for the listing on Istanbul's stock exchange. ($1 = 3.5810 liras) (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

