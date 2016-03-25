FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish court takes journalists' espionage trial behind closed doors
March 25, 2016

Turkish court takes journalists' espionage trial behind closed doors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - A Turkish court decided on Friday to hold the trial of two prominent journalists facing espionage charges behind closed doors and accepted President Tayyip Erdogan as a co-plaintiff in the case, a Reuters witness said.

Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, and Erdem Gul, 49, the newspaper’s Ankara bureau chief, stand accused of trying to topple the government with the publication last May of video purporting to show Turkey’s state intelligence agency helping to truck weapons to Syria in 2014.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

