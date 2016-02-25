FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish court rules rights violated in arrest of prominent journalists -acting editor
February 25, 2016 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish court rules rights violated in arrest of prominent journalists -acting editor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s constitutional court ruled on Thursday that the detention of two prominent journalists from the Cumhuriyet newspaper violated their rights, and their release is expected imminently, the newspaper’s acting editor-in-chief told Reuters.

The arrest of Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of the secular newspaper, and editor Erdem Gul last November drew international condemnation. They were arrested after the publication of video footage purporting to show the state intelligence agency helping to send weapons to Syria.

“The constitutional court has ruled that there is a rights violation. An immediate appeal will be made ... We are expecting their release,” Tahir Ozyurt, the newspaper’s acting editor-in-chief, told Reuters.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

