#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2016 / 1:43 PM / in 2 years

Turkish PM says journalists' release should not affect their trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday it would be wrong to let the constitutional court’s decision to free two journalists, who are facing life in prison on charges of aiding a terrorist organisation, affect their trial.

Speaking at a news conference, Davutoglu said the case against Can Dundar, the editor-in-chief of secularist opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, and his colleague Erdem Gul, should not be viewed as a free-speech issue.

The two were arrested in November and charged with intentionally aiding an armed terrorist organization and publishing material in violation of state security. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

