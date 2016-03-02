FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Release of jailed Turkish journalists is 'defeat' for Erdogan, Dundar says
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 2, 2016 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Release of jailed Turkish journalists is 'defeat' for Erdogan, Dundar says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - The release of two prominent Turkish journalists following a ruling by Turkey’s top court that their rights had been violated is a “clear defeat” for President Tayyip Erdogan, one of the journalists, Can Dundar, said on Tuesday.

Dundar, the editor-in-chief of the secularist opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet and his colleague Erdem Gul were freed on Friday after the constitutional court ruled that their detentions had violated their rights.

The two were arrested in November after the publication of video footage purporting to show the stage intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria. The case has drawn international condemnation and revived concern about media freedom in Turkey.

Dundar, who was speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, said he would defy an order to surrender his passport and would attempt to travel overseas. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.