Turkish authorities appoint administrator to newspaper linked to cleric Gulen

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities seized control of a newspaper with links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Erdogan accuses of treason, on Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Administrators have now been appointed to run the flagship Zaman newspaper at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor, it said. It was not immediately clear how Zaman’s sister publications, including the English-language Today’s Zaman, would be affected.

“We have now been threatened with confiscation through the appointment of trustees,” Today’s Zaman said in a statement on its website before the report. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)