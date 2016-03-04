FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish authorities appoint administrator to newspaper linked to cleric Gulen
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Turkish authorities appoint administrator to newspaper linked to cleric Gulen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities seized control of a newspaper with links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Erdogan accuses of treason, on Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Administrators have now been appointed to run the flagship Zaman newspaper at the request of an Istanbul prosecutor, it said. It was not immediately clear how Zaman’s sister publications, including the English-language Today’s Zaman, would be affected.

“We have now been threatened with confiscation through the appointment of trustees,” Today’s Zaman said in a statement on its website before the report. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.