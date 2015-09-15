FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish prosecutors launch investigation into Dogan Media -Anadolu Agency
September 15, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish prosecutors launch investigation into Dogan Media -Anadolu Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into Dogan Media Group for alleged “terrorism propaganda”, the Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

Dogan Media, is a unit of Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding and publishes the mass circulation Hurriyet newspaper . Hurriyet offices have come under attack in recent weeks by pro-government mobs who have accused the newspaper of sympathising with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

