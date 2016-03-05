Turkish police fire tear gas for second day after seizing newspaper

ISTANBUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkish police fired tear gas and plastic pellets on Saturday to disperse some 2,000 protesters gathered outside the country’s biggest newspaper after the authorities seized control of it.

A court on Friday appointed a state administrator to run the flagship Zaman paper and the English-language Today’s Zaman, affiliated with a U.S.-based cleric the government accuses of plotting a coup. The decision was taken at the request of a prosecutor investigating the religious movement on terrorism charges, state media said.

Police raided Zaman at midnight, firing tear gas and water cannon and forcibly breaking a gate to enter the offices, live web footage showed. (Reporting by Osman Orsal and Melih Aslan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)