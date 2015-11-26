FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkey arrests two journalists on terrorism charges -CNN Turk
November 26, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey arrests two journalists on terrorism charges -CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Two prominent Turkish journalists were arrested on Thursday on charges of assisting terrorists, CNN Turk said, after they published footage that purported to show the state intelligence agency helping send weapons to Syria.

A Turkish court ordered the arrest of the editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, Can Dundar, and the newspaper’s Ankara correspondent, Erdem Gul, the television channel said.

Turkish media reports said that the two faced a number of charges including membership of an armed terrorist organisation and the publishing of material in violation of state security following the release of the footage in May.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.

The video, purporting to show Turkish police opening crates of weapons and ammunition bound for Syria on the back of state security agency trucks, prompted President Tayyip Erdogan to vow revenge, saying he would not forgive such reporting.

European diplomats are measured in their criticism of media freedom in Turkey and Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian rule, recognising the West needs Ankara’s help on the migrant crisis and as an ally in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.

Europe is hoping to finalise a deal with Ankara - a NATO member and a candidate for EU membership - on the refugee crisis at a summit this weekend. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Ece Toksabay and David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
