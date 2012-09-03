Banks mandated for possible sale of Turkey's Medical Park

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish hospitals group Medical Park has mandated Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to look into a possible sale or intial public offering, private equity firm Carlyle Group and the two other Turkish shareholders said in a statement on Monday.

Carlyle took a 40 percent stake in Medical Park in 2009 for an undisclosed amount alongside founders Dr Muharrem Usta and Haydar Sancak. People familiar with the situation told Reuters last month that Medical Park’s owners, led by Carlyle, were considering a sale or public offering.