Turkey's Metro Holding says plans to hold IPO for tourism unit

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Metro Holding, which has interests in tourism and food production, said on Monday it plans to hold an initial public offering for its tourism unit.

The company said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange that the tourism unit, Metro Turizm, is valued at 874.6 million lira ($391.89 million). It didn’t give further details.

Metro Turizm has a bus fleet carrying around 20 million passengers annually, according to its website. ($1 = 2.2318 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)