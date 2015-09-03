FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will keep its doors open to refugees - PM Davutoglu
September 3, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey will keep its doors open to refugees - PM Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to keep its doors open to refugees, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in a statement on Thursday, as he urged European countries to take their share of the burden.

Turkey has borne the brunt of the humanitarian fallout from the war in neighbouring Syria, taking in around 2 million refugees. It has also become a jumping-off point for many migrants seeking to reach Europe, including a young toddler who drowned this week, making headlines around the world. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg)

