a year ago
Turkey's TAI signs $3.5 bln deals with Sikorsky, domestic contractors for helicopter programme
June 7, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Turkey's TAI signs $3.5 bln deals with Sikorsky, domestic contractors for helicopter programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed deals worth $3.5 billion with Sikorsky Aircraft and three domestic contractors to make helicopters for Turkey's armed forces, the defence undersecretariat said in a statement.

Under the deal, 109 utility helicopters will be built for Turkish land, air, gendarmerie and police forces by TAI as the prime contractor, Sikorsky as the major sub-contractor and Turkey's ASELSAN, TEI and ALP as sub-contractors, it said. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

