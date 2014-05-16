FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish mine operator says no negligence in mine disaster
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2014

Turkish mine operator says no negligence in mine disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The operator of the Turkish mine where 284 workers were killed this week in Turkey’s worst ever mining disaster said on Friday there was no negligence on the part of the company and that it still did not know the exact cause of the accident.

“We still do not know how the accident happened. There is no negligence of ours in this incident. We all worked heart and soul,” said Akin Celik, the plant manager of the mine, run by Soma Holding. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

