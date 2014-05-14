Turkish police clash with mine disaster protesters in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkish police fired tear gas and water cannon on Wednesday to disperse a crowd of several thousand demonstrators who gathered in central Istanbul to protest over a mine disaster which killed at least 245 people.

“Government resign,” the protesters chanted as they marched along the city’s Istiklal Avenue before the police intervened, sending them scattering into side streets. Police also clashed with protesters in the capital Ankara.