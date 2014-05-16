Turkish police clash with protesters in mine disaster town

SOMA, Turkey, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkish police fired water cannon and tear gas on Friday to disperse a crowd of several thousand protesters in the town of Soma, where close to 300 people died in the country’s worst ever mining disaster this week, a Reuters witness said.
People scattered into side streets as the police intervened on a commercial street in the town lined with shops and banks as well as the offices of the local government and labour union.
