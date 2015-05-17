FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Turkish miners killed in gas poisoning
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 17, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Two Turkish miners killed in gas poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Two Turkish miners were killed and three others hospitalised on Sunday after they were poisoned by gas at a chromite mine in the country’s southwest, media reports and local officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the poisoning occurred or what gas it was.

The incident happened near the town of Yesilova in the southwestern province of Burdur, according to a tweet posted on the governor’s office official account.

No further details were available.

Deadly accidents are common at Turkey’s poorly regulated mines. The country’s deadliest industrial disaster occurred in May 2014 in the western town of Soma, where most of the 301 miners who were killed died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The event sparked a national outcry over Turkey’s shoddy worker safety record. Hundreds of labourers die every year. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.