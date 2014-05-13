Death toll in Turkish coal mine explosion rises to 17

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Seventeen coal miners were killed on Tuesday in an explosion and fire at a mine in western Turkey which trapped more than 200 others inside, government officials said.

“The latest death toll is 17,” an official told Reuters.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 11 injured miners had been recovered from the mine in Soma, around 120 km (75 miles) northeast of the Aegean coastal city of Izmir. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun Editing by Robin Pomeroy)