Death toll in Turkish mine blast rises above 200, many still trapped

SOMA, Turkey, May 14 (Reuters) - The death toll from an explosion and fire in a Turkish coal mine rose above 200 on Wednesday as rescue workers continued retrieving the dead and injured more than 12 hours after the blast, the country’s energy minister said.

Hundreds more were still believed to be trapped in the mine in Soma, around 120 km (75 miles) northeast of the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, and the death toll could rise further, Taner Yildiz told reporters at the scene. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)