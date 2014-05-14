FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal mine explosion likely to be Turkey's deadliest ever-minister
May 14, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Coal mine explosion likely to be Turkey's deadliest ever-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOMA, May 14 (Reuters) - A coal mine explosion and a fire in western Turkey that has so far killed more than 200 people is likely to be the country’s deadliest mining disaster ever, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday.

Yildiz said the death toll in the mine in the town of Soma, around 120 km (75 miles) northeast of the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, rose to 205. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped underground, but he declined to provide the exact figures. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)

