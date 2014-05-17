FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in Turkish mine delays rescue work, death toll rises to 299
#Basic Materials
May 17, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Fire in Turkish mine delays rescue work, death toll rises to 299

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOMA, Turkey, May 17 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Saturday in part of a mine where nearly 300 miners were killed in Turkey’s worst ever industrial disaster, hindering efforts to find up to three remaining workers believed to be still underground, the country’s energy minister said.

Taner Yildiz told reporters the bodies of 15 miners were retrieved overnight, bringing the death to 299, and as many as three workers were still in the mine. They were unlikey to be alive, four days after an initial fire sent deadly carbon monoxide coursing through the mine. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by William Hardy)

