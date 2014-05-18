FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police detain 18 people in mine disaster investigation- media
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish police detain 18 people in mine disaster investigation- media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOMA, Turkey, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained 18 people, including mining company executives and personnel, as part of an investigation into last week’s mine disaster, CNN Turk and other broadcasters reported on Sunday.

The rescue operation at the mine, in the western Turkish town of Soma, ended on Saturday after the bodies of the last two workers were carried out, bringing the death toll to 301. Police were not immediately available to confirm the reports of detentions.

Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
