ANKARA, May 16 (Reuters) - A Turkish mine in which at least 284 workers died had been inspected 11 times over the past five years and there are no loopholes in the country’s mining safety regulations, a spokesman for the ruling AK Party said on Friday.

“This mine has been inspected 11 times thoroughly since 2009,” AKP spokesman Huseyin Celik told a news conference in Ankara.