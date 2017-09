ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The death toll in this week’s mining accident in western Turkey is unlikely to be more than 302 people, Turkey’s Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Friday.

A maximum of 18 people are still in the coal mine, Yildiz told reporters in televised comments on the country’s deadliest ever mine disaster. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)