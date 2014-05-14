FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US offers assistance to Turkey after mine disaster
May 14, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

US offers assistance to Turkey after mine disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The United States offered assistance to the Turkish government on Wednesday after a mine disaster that killed at least 238 people.

The explosion and fire at a mine in Soma, Turkey, is likely to be Turkey’s worst ever industrial disaster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey today in the wake of a coal mine explosion in Soma in which some 200 have been killed and hundreds more remain trapped,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Carney said Turkey is a close friend and ally of the United States.

“We are ready to assist the Turkish government if necessary and we will continue to stand together in this time of tragedy,” he said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

