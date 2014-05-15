FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unions call for nationwide strike after Turkish mine disaster kills 282
May 15, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Unions call for nationwide strike after Turkish mine disaster kills 282

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s four worker unions have called for a nationwide, one-day strike on Thursday in protest against the nation’s worst industrial disaster that killed at least 282 people in a coal mine in western Turkey.

Unions are furious over what they say are poor safety standards since the formerly state-run facilities were leased to private companies.

“Hundreds of our worker brothers in Soma have been left to die from the very start by being forced to work in brutal production processes in order to achieve maximum profits,” a statement from the said, referring to the area in western Turkey where the disaster happened. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Paul Tait)

