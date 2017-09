ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - At least two hundred miners were trapped after an explosion caused a fire in a coal mine in the western Turkish province of Manisa on Tuesday, the local mayor told CNN Turk television.

The mayor of Soma, a district in Manisa, told the broadcaster that 20 workers had been rescued. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)