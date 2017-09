ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s gave a negative outlook on Turkey’s banking sector for the second straight year on Wednesday, citing subdued economic growth and currency volatility.

The Turkish banking system’s reliance on capital markets funding exposes it to ebbs international investor confidence and potential spikes in funding costs, Moody’s said in a statement. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)