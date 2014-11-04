Turkey's sovereign credit profile challenged by growth environment-Moody's

ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Tuesday Turkey’s sovereign credit profile was challenged by a growth environment weaker than in 2010-13, while its exposure to volatility in foreign capital inflows was compounded by a recent rise in geopolitical risks and domestic policy uncertainties.

The rating agency said Turkish government finances are a credit strength, but these are also likely to be adversely affected by an economic growth slowdown and fragile investor confidence. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)