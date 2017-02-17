ISTANBUL Feb 17 Construction began on Friday of
a mosque in Istanbul's central Taksim square, a controversial
project championed by Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan but
mired in years of court battles and public debate.
Cranes moved into the site and first cement was poured at a
modest ground-breaking ceremony on the edge of the square, long
a rallying point for demonstrations, as riot police with
armoured vehicles and water cannon stood guard.
The square was at the heart of large anti-government
protests in June 2013, when hundreds of thousands of people took
to the streets to protest a plan to build a replica Ottoman
barracks on the adjoining Gezi park.
Plans for a mosque at Taksim have been discussed for
decades, with supporters arguing there are not enough Muslim
places of worship close to one of the city's busiest hubs.
"As someone who spent his life in Taksim, I have always felt
the lack of a mosque here," Ahmet Misbah Demircan, mayor of the
surrounding Beyoglu district, said at the ceremony. "I know that
all Muslims who live in or come to Beyoglu share this feeling."
Erdogan, himself a devout Muslim who served as mayor of
Istanbul in the 1990s, has long argued for a mosque at Taksim.
But opponents see the project as an attempt to stamp a more
religious identity on a square that includes a monument to
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern secular republic.
They have long accused Erdogan and Turkey's mildly Islamist
ruling AK Party of trying to roll back Ataturk's legacy, a
charge they deny.
Some residents of Taksim suggested the timing of the
construction might be meant to rally Erdogan's supporters ahead
of an April referendum on boosting his powers.
"The timing of this is deliberate and I don't find that very
ethical," said one resident, Dincer, declining to give his
family name for fear of publicly criticising Erdogan.
The cost of the project has not been disclosed. Demircan was
quoted as saying by Haberturk newspaper that it was going to be
funded by a private construction company.
