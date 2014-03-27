FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish road consortium lines up $600 mln loan deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish road consortium lines up $600 mln loan deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - A consortium building a motorway between Gebze and Izmir in western Turkey plans to sign a $600 million loan accord with eight banks for a section of the road in April, consortium leader Nurol Holding’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

A consortium of Nurol, Italy’s Astaldi, Ozaltin Makyol, Yuksel and Gocay Insaat won the 22-year operating rights for the highway in a 2009 tendering for a build-operate-transfer deal. Yuksel group subsequently withdrew from the consortium.

“We plan to sign a $600 million loan accord in April,” CFO Kerim Kemahli told Reuters, refering to a section of the highway being built between Orhangazi and Bursa in northwest Turkey.

“In total it looks like the cost of investment for the whole of the project will be $7.4 billion,” he added.

Last year the consortium secured a $1.4 billion, seven-year loan for the Gebze-Orhangazi section of the road with Akbank , Finansbank, Garanti Bank, Halkbank, Is Bank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi Bank and Ziraat Bank. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.