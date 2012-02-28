TANAP, Nabucco pipelines merger to be discussed-Turkish energy min

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A merger of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline (TANAP) to carry Azeri gas across Turkey, and the rival Nabucco project will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC-e on Tuesday.

The partners of Nabucco will meet in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss the project’s future.

The $5 billion TANAP project will pipe gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field. Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a deal in December to go ahead with the project, in a move that raised doubts over prospects for the rival Nabucco pipeline, a project seen by the European Union as a means of reducing EU dependence on Russian gas.

Critics have questioned the viability of Nabucco as projected costs climbed above $12 billion and whether the project could secure sufficient supplies of non-Russian gas. (Writing by Seda Sezer)