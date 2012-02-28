FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TANAP, Nabucco pipelines merger to be discussed-Turkish energy min
February 28, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-TANAP, Nabucco pipelines merger to be discussed-Turkish energy min

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A merger of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline (TANAP) to carry Azeri gas across Turkey and the rival Nabucco project will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC-e.

The Nabucco consortium confirmed its shareholders were holding a regular meting in Vienna but gave no details.

“Nabucco has provided an offer to SD2 for transport services from the Georgian/Turkish border to Baumgarten in Austria. So far this concept has not been changed,” it said in a statement.

The $5 billion TANAP project will pipe gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field. Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a deal in December to go ahead with the project, in a move that raised doubts over prospects for the rival Nabucco pipeline, a project seen by the European Union as a means of reducing EU dependence on Russian gas.

Critics have questioned the viability of Nabucco as projected costs climbed above $12 billion and whether the project could secure sufficient supplies of non-Russian gas. (Writing by Seda Sezer)

